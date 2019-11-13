Loading articles...

Canadian Nationalist Party leader accused of assaulting two women in Regina

REGINA — The leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party is accused of assaulting two women in Regina.

Police say they received reports from the women that they were injured in the early morning hours of Nov. 2 by a man after they turned down his offer of a ride home.

Investigators say both women, ages 33 and 43, were treated in hospital and a suspect was later arrested.

Travis Patron, who is 28, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and is to appear in court again on Nov. 25.

Patron, who ran unsuccessfully for the party in the Souris — Moose Mountain riding in the Oct. 21 federal election, says he will challenge the accusations in court. (CTV Regina, The Canadian Press)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

 

 

The Canadian Press

