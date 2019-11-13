Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Nationalist Party leader accused of assaulting two women in Regina
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 7:53 pm EST
REGINA — The leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party is accused of assaulting two women in Regina.
Police say they received reports from the women that they were injured in the early morning hours of Nov. 2 by a man after they turned down his offer of a ride home.
Investigators say both women, ages 33 and 43, were treated in hospital and a suspect was later arrested.
Travis Patron, who is 28, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and breach of probation.
He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and is to appear in court again on Nov. 25.
Patron, who ran unsuccessfully for the party in the Souris — Moose Mountain riding in the Oct. 21 federal election, says he will challenge the accusations in court. (CTV Regina, The Canadian Press)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.
The Canadian Press
