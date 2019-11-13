Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada Goose reports $60.6M Q2 profit, revenue up more than 25 per cent
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 8:08 am EST
A woman wearing a Canada Goose coat stops to photograph the company's banner, at the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a $60.6-million second-quarter profit as its revenue grew more than 25 per cent compared with a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Lennihan
TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. topped expectations as it reported a $60.6-million second-quarter profit after its revenue grew more than 25 per cent compared with a year ago.
The luxury parka company says its profit amounted to 55 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 29 compared with a profit of $49.9 million or 45 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue in what was the company’s second quarter totalled $294.0 million, up from $230.3 million.
Canada Goose says the revenue growth was due to strong performances in Asia, which nearly doubled to $48.9 million from $26.6 million, and the United States.
On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $63.6 million or 57 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $51.1 million or 46 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 43 cents per share and $267.3 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.