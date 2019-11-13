Loading articles...

Canada Goose reports $60.6M Q2 profit, revenue up more than 25 per cent

A woman wearing a Canada Goose coat stops to photograph the company's banner, at the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a $60.6-million second-quarter profit as its revenue grew more than 25 per cent compared with a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Lennihan

TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. topped expectations as it reported a $60.6-million second-quarter profit after its revenue grew more than 25 per cent compared with a year ago.

The luxury parka company says its profit amounted to 55 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 29 compared with a profit of $49.9 million or 45 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in what was the company’s second quarter totalled $294.0 million, up from $230.3 million.

Canada Goose says the revenue growth was due to strong performances in Asia, which nearly doubled to $48.9 million from $26.6 million, and the United States.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $63.6 million or 57 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $51.1 million or 46 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 43 cents per share and $267.3 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS)

 

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
SB 404 south of the 407, the HOV and left lane remain blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:57 AM
Just one more morning with the record cold lows 🥶 @jilltaylor680 says milder air is on the way but so is some snow!…
Latest Weather
Read more