Cambodia says it defeated opposition effort to topple govt

E.U. Ambassador to Cambodia Carmen Moreno, left, shakes hands with the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party's President Kem Sokha before a meeting at his house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Kem Sokha was freed Sunday by court order after more than two years in detention without trial. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia’s government has claimed victory in its jousting with exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, who was unable to meet his self-imposed deadline to return to the country in an attempt to oust Prime Minister Hun Sen.

A government statement Wednesday night said it had fully defeated what it called an attempted coup d’etat by Sam Rainsy.

The opposition leader had said he and exiled colleagues from his banned Cambodia National Rescue Party would return Saturday to lead a nonviolent popular movement to unseat Hun Sen, who has held power for 34 years.

Hun Sen’s government barred his entry and advised airlines and neighbouring countries to block his travel. He was admitted to Malaysia, and says he still plans to return home.

