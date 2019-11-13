Loading articles...

Bloomberg won’t file to get on New Hampshire primary ballot

WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg may be weighing a run for president, but he won’t be on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary.

Bloomberg’s team says the billionaire media mogul will not file in the state ahead of a Friday deadline to get on the ballot.

Bloomberg is still deciding whether to seek the Democratic nomination. If he does run, his advisers have said he would skip early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and instead focus on the crush of states that vote on March 3 and beyond.

An adviser says Bloomberg doesn’t want to set any expectation that he will compete in New Hampshire and therefore won’t put his name on the ballot.

Julie Pace, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Avenue in the express - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:57 PM
What's that? You'd like more snow? Sure. 2 waves of light snow on the way: one this evening, one Thursday morning.…
Latest Weather
Read more