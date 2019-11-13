Loading articles...

Bill Weld files to challenge Trump in New Hampshire primary

Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, right, hands paperwork to Secretary of State Bill Gardner as he files to have his name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CONCORD, N.H. — Republican Bill Weld has filed for the New Hampshire presidential primary and is now the first major GOP challenger to officially challenge President Donald Trump in the state.

The filing by the former Massachusetts governor came on the same day as the House began public impeachment hearings of Trump in Washington.

Weld says if Trump were to be reelected, “I think that would be a tragedy for the country.”

Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, dropped out of the Republican primary race on Tuesday, leaving Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh as the remaining major Trump primary challengers.

Walsh is scheduled to file for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary Thursday.

The Associated Press








Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
SB Keele at Lawrence is blocked with a collision. SB Keele is slow from south of Rustic.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 46 minutes ago
Lots of record low min temps broken for Nov.13 including Toronto, Uxbridge, Hamilton, Peterborough, Ottawa and Algo…
Latest Weather
Read more