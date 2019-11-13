Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
All options but separation on the table to expand autonomy: Saskatchewan premier
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 4:55 pm EST
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with the media following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday November 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says all options are on the table when it comes to expanding provincial autonomy.
Moe says he will be considering different ideas and it’s still early in the process.
But he says he doesn’t think separation is an answer.
Moe said Tuesday, after what he called a disappointing meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that the province would be looking at ways of increasing its independence.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has floated pulling out of the RCMP in favour of a provincial police force, as well as withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan.
Saskatchewan Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili says Moe needs to denounce separating from Canada and bringing up provincial autonomy is flirting with the idea.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.
The Canadian Press
