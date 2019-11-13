Loading articles...

Air pollution in Afghan capital is deadlier than war

In this Oct. 15, 2019 photo, an Afghan child receives treatment for respiratory problems at a pediatric hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Kabul, a city of some 6 million, has become one of the most polluted cities in the world, as decades of war have wrecked infrastructure and caused waves of displaced people. Authorities are trying to tackle pollution in the country’s capital, which may be even deadlier than 18-year-old war. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL — Afghanistan’s authorities are trying to tackle pollution in the country’s capital, which may be even deadlier than the 18-year-old war.

There are no official statistics on how many Afghans die of pollution-related illnesses, but the research group State of Global Air said more than 26,000 deaths could be attributed to air pollution in 2017, compared to 3,483 civilians killed that year in the Afghan war.

Most days a layer of smog covers Kabul, a city of some 6 million, and it gets worse in the winter, when people burn coal, garbage, plastic and rubber to heat their homes in the bitter cold.

Decades of war have wrecked the city’s infrastructure and caused waves of displaced people. Their camps are surrounded by garbage dumps, with no proper water or sanitation system.

