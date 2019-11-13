Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
3 universities, medical centre get $1B to teach and research
by Jeff Amy And Kantele Franko, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2019 11:11 am EST
Three universities and a health care institution are sharing a gift of more than $1 billion that’s one of the largest in the history of higher education.
Receiving $260 million apiece will be Duke University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Southern California, and the Cleveland Clinic.
The gifts announced Wednesday come from this year’s sale of the Lord Corp. to Parker-Hannifin Corp. The late Thomas Lord in 1982 set aside ownership shares in the company for four foundations. Each foundation benefits one of the institutions. The four previously received tens of millions of dollars over time.
Duke plans to use the money to bolster engineering, while USC aims to launch major interdisciplinary projects. MIT wants to support graduate students and research, while Cleveland Clinic says it will support education and research.