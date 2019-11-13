Loading articles...

2 youths charged after teenage girl shot near Finch and Weston Road

Toronto police outside an apartment on Finch Avenue after a teenage girl was shot in both legs, Nov. 8, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Two people have been arrested and charged after a 14-year-old girl was shot inside a home near Finch Avenue and Weston Road last Friday.

Police sources told 680 NEWS, a young man may have been showing off the gun to his friends when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

The girl sustained serious gunshot wounds to both legs.

Police now say they have arrested two people under the age of 18 in connection with the incident.

Both youths appeared in court over the weekend and are facing eight firearm charges.

The suspects cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

