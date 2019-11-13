10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS GO LIVE ON TV

Two seasoned diplomats, William Taylor and George Kent, will be the first witnesses to publicly testify in the House impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

2. WHAT’S AT STAKE FOR TRUMP

The president comes face to face with the limits of his power, as public impeachment hearings will help shape how he will be viewed by voters next year and his place in history.

3. TRUMP, ERDOGAN TO MEET AT WHITE HOUSE

Relations between the two NATO allies are at their lowest point in decades, with Turkey turning toward Russia on security issues and Ankara facing a Washington backlash over attacks on Kurdish forces and civilians.

4. SENATOR CLAIMS INTERIM PRESIDENCY IN BOLIVIA

Questions and uncertainty remain about who might rally around opposition Sen. Jeanine Añez, while supporters of exiled leader Evo Morales angrily accuse her of trying to seize power.

5. AS HONG KONG DESCENDS INTO CHAOS, CHINA MULLS OPTIONS

Analysts say that the violent protests, now in their sixth month, may give Beijing the justification it needs to take more direct action.

6. KABUL’S AIR POLLUTION MAY BE EVEN DEADLIER THAN WAR

A research group says more than 26,000 deaths in Afghanistan’s capital could be attributed to air pollution in 2017, compared to 3,483 civilians killed that year in the Afghan war.

7. ISRAEL VOWS TO KEEP HITTING MILITANTS

Israeli airstrikes kill more Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza as rocket fire toward Israel resumes, raising the death toll in the strip to 18 Palestinians in the heaviest round of fighting in months.

8. VENICE DELUGED BY FLOODING

Flooding in Italy’s historic canal city reaches the second-highest level ever, touching nearly the level of the infamous 1966 flooding.

9. ‘I’VE FINALLY IMPRESSED HER’

R&B crooner John Legend says model-wife Chrissy Teigen is proud of him after he was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

10. COLIN KAEPERNICK TO GET NFL SHOWCASE

The exiled former Pro Bowl quarterback plans to audition for teams on Saturday in a private workout arranged by the league to be held in Atlanta.

The Associated Press