Winfrey, Coates to speak at upcoming Toni Morrison tribute
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 11:04 am EST
FILE - In this May 15, 2011 file photo, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison smiles after delivering a speech during the Rutgers University commencement ceremony, in Piscataway, N.J. Oprah Winfrey, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Jesmyn Ward will be among the speakers at a tribute to the late Morrison. The Nobel laureate’s longtime publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, announced Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, that the event will take place Nov. 21 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Jesmyn Ward will be among the speakers at a tribute to the late Toni Morrison.
The Nobel laureate’s longtime publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, announced Tuesday that the event will take place November 21 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan. Other guests will include Angela Davis, New Yorker editor David Remnick and Michael Ondaatje.
Morrison, known for novels such as “Beloved” and “The Bluest Eye,” died in August at age 88.