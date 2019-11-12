Loading articles...

Watchdog report on Russia probe nears public release

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, to travel to Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s watchdog is nearing the release of its report on the early stages of the FBI’s Russia investigation.

The document is likely to revive debate about a politically charged probe that shadowed President Donald Trump’s administration from the outset.

The inspector general’s office in recent days has invited witnesses who were interviewed for the report to review portions of a draft. They and their lawyers will be able to raise concerns or suggest potential edits.

Multiple people familiar with the process described it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it by name.

The release of the report is likely to coincide with House impeachment proceedings scrutinizing the Trump administration’s efforts to press Ukraine into investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Eric Tucker And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

