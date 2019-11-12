Loading articles...

Turkey to tell Trump to keep to promises on Kurdish fighters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to reporters before a visit to the United States, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Erdogan warned European nations Tuesday that his country could release all the Islamic State group prisoners it holds and send them to Europe, in response to EU sanctions over Cyprus.(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s president says Syrian Kurdish fighters have failed to vacate areas along the Turkish border despite agreements with Russia and the United States, and says he will raise the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking Tuesday before departing for Washington, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would also give Trump documents listing terror attacks allegedly carried out by Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish-led force. Turkey wants U.S. officials to arrest Abdi.

Turkey reached truce agreements with Russia and the United States last month that halted a Turkish offensive in Syria and forced Syrian Kurdish fighters to retreat from the Turkish border.

However, Erdogan said: “Neither Russia nor the United States has been able to clean (northern Syria) of terrorist organizations within the time they promised.”

The Associated Press

