Trump says US on the hunt for Islamic State's new leader
by Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 3:26 pm EST
FILE - This file image made from video posted on a militant website April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. In his last months on the run, al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful of traitors, sometimes disguised as a shepherd, sometimes hiding underground, always dependent on a shrinking circle of confidants. (Al-Furqan media via AP, File)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says America has its eye on the new leader of the Islamic State following the death of the group’s leader in a military raid last month.
Trump didn’t mention the name of the leader who replaced Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But he said in a speech Tuesday to the Economic Club of New York that the U.S. knows his location.
Al-Baghdadi killed himself with a suicide vest as U.S. commandos closed in on him during a raid on a compound in northern Syria.
The Islamic State named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as its new leader. Little is publicly known about him and the name is likely a pseudonym.