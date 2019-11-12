Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Truckers file 1st suit contesting California gig economy law
by Don Thompson, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 8:23 pm EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Trucking Association has filed what appears to be the first lawsuit challenging a sweeping new labour law that seeks to give wage and benefit protections to workers in the so-called gig economy, including rideshare drivers at companies such as Uber and Lyft.
The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday contends that the legislation violates federal law and would deprive more than 70,000 independent truckers of their ability to work.
The law set to take effect in January makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees, who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez says she expected legal challenges from groups she says want to “delay justice for workers.”
Her office says it’s apparently the first such lawsuit.