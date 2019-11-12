Loading articles...

Top Democrat assails Trump's $16B trade bailout for farmers

MINNEAPOLIS — A top Democrat says President Donald Trump’s $16 billion bailout for farmers hurt by the trade war with China unfairly picks winners and losers, pitting the South against the North and small farms against wealthy producers.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, of Michigan, is the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee. She says Trump’s trade agenda has irreparably harmed farmers.

She levelled the charges Tuesday in a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. The letter is signed by 14 other Democratic senators, accompanied by a 12-page report. It’s one of the sharpest congressional critiques yet of the Market Facilitation Program.

Stabenow asked Perdue to improve the program before more payments go out.

The Agriculture Department defends the program, saying payments are based on trade damage, not region or farm size.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB QEW approaching Dixie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:01 AM
Heads up if you are in these areas for late this afternoon and tonight (Nov 12) Weather Advisory in place for parts…
Latest Weather
Read more