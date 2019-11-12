Loading articles...

Trial continues for brothers accused of beating Dafonte Miller

Last Updated Nov 12, 2019 at 8:13 am EST

Toronto Police Const. Michael Theriault and his brother Christian Theriault walk into an Oshawa courthouse in February 2018. CITYNEWS.

The trial of an off-duty Toronto police officer and his brother, who are accused of beating a black teen nearly three years ago, continues Tuesday at an Oshawa courthouse.

Const. Michael Theriault and his brother, Christian Theriault, are charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in the alleged assault of then-19-year-old Dafonte Miller.

Miller lost an eye from what the prosecution alleges was a vicious beating with a metal pipe on Dec. 28, 2016 in Whitby, at the hands of the Theriault brothers.

Miller wrapped up his testimony last week, after being on the stand for three days.

The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m.

