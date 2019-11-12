Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'The Pharmafist:' Quebec pharmacist wins international award for defending science
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 1:59 pm EST
A Quebec pharmacist and blogger has won a prestigious international prize for standing up for science.
Olivier Bernard, also known as “The Pharmafist,” has been awarded the John Maddox Prize in London for his work in debunking myths around the use of vitamin C to treat cancer.
In 2018, Bernard became aware of a petition circulating in Quebec that was asking the government to approve large injections of the vitamin on the theory that it helped cancer patients.
Bernard checked into the science behind the claim and found that it was highly dubious.
He says he and his wife suffered strong social media backlash, including threats, when he published his findings on his blog and broadcast them on his TV show.
The petition was rejected after doctors and scientists in Quebec came to his defence.
The government began looking into ways to help scientists who face that kind of backlash.
The award is given by the journal Nature and the group Standing Up for Science.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019.
The Canadian Press
