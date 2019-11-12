Loading articles...

Teen climate activist is leaving US, setting sail for Spain

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks after a climate change march in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Thunberg says young people are rallying to fight climate change because their age leaves them with the most to lose from damage to the planet. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

HAMPTON, Va. — Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will soon leave North America and sail across the Atlantic in a 48-foot (15-meter) catamaran sailboat.

Greta Thunberg said she plans to leave from Hampton, Virginia, on Wednesday. The trip could take weeks. But she hopes to make it to Madrid for a United Nations climate conference in early December.

Thanks to solar panels and hydro-generators, the boat leaves little to no carbon footprint.

Thunberg has just finished a nearly three-month trip across North America. She delivered a passionate speech before the United Nations and took part in climate rallies from California to Colorado to North Carolina.

Thunberg has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists after leading weekly school strikes in Sweden that inspired similar actions in about 100 cities.

Ben Finley, The Associated Press


