Loading articles...

Stone wanted to 'debrief' Kushner on DNC email hack

Roger Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, waits in line at the federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — Roger Stone asked for Jared Kushner’s contact information in order to “debrief” the president’s son-in-law about hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee.

That’s according to testimony from Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide who became a key co-operator in the special counsel’s Russia probe. He’s testifying Tuesday at Stone’s criminal trial in federal court in Washington.

Jurors were shown text messages from Stone that included a June message asking for Kushner’s contact information. Gates did not say if Stone received Kushner’s information. Kushner was a senior adviser to the Trump campaign at the time.

Stone is accused of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a House probe of Russian election meddling.

Michael Balsamo, Matthew Barakat And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
In the market for bricks? Truck has lost a load of bricks on the EB 401 approaching Weston express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Heads up if you are in these areas for late this afternoon and tonight (Nov 12) Weather Advisory in place for parts…
Latest Weather
Read more