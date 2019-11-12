Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stone wanted to 'debrief' Kushner on DNC email hack
by Michael Balsamo, Matthew Barakat And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 10:59 am EST
Roger Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, waits in line at the federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON — Roger Stone asked for Jared Kushner’s contact information in order to “debrief” the president’s son-in-law about hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee.
That’s according to testimony from Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide who became a key co-operator in the special counsel’s Russia probe. He’s testifying Tuesday at Stone’s criminal trial in federal court in Washington.
Jurors were shown text messages from Stone that included a June message asking for Kushner’s contact information. Gates did not say if Stone received Kushner’s information. Kushner was a senior adviser to the Trump campaign at the time.
Stone is accused of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a House probe of Russian election meddling.
