SPLC: Leaked emails show Miller promoted white nationalism

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Southern Poverty Law Center has published emails that it says show White House adviser Stephen Miller “promoted white nationalist literature and racist propaganda” to a conservative news site.

The non-profit’s Hatewatch blog published excerpts Tuesday of leaked emails Miller sent to Breitbart editors in 2015 and 2016.

The organization says the emails were provided by a former Breitbart editor who was fired. Miller often discusses potential immigration stories in the messages.

The excerpts show Miller sent a link from VDARE, an anti-immigration website that has published work by white nationalists. The group says Miller also suggested a racist novel about violent migrants while discussing the pope’s message on immigration.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said officials had not seen the report but called the SPLC “a far-left smear organization.”

The Associated Press

