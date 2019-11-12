Loading articles...

Sorry, wrong number: Statistical benchmark comes under fire

FILE - In this July 1, 1960 file photo, a chemist works in laboratory in Cambridge, Mass. For decades, scientists have used "statistical significance" to estimate whether their results are reliable or just flukes. It’s long been criticized, but 2019 has brought two high-profile calls to get rid of it entirely. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)

NEW YORK — Some statisticians and scientists are renewing calls to get rid of a statistical concept that holds huge sway over how scientific results are appraised, which studies get published, and what medicines make it to drugstores.

The concept is called statistical significance, and it’s expressed using a number called a p-value. It’s an all-or-nothing thing. Results are either significant, meaning they are reliable, or not significant, indicating an unacceptably high chance that they were just a fluke.

The concept has been used for decades, but this year has brought two high-profile calls from critics, including from inside the world of statistics, to get rid of it. One call to abolish the practice published this year in a scientific journal attracted more than 800 co-signers.

Malcolm Ritter, The Associated Press

