Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Scandal-hit Nissan's profits crash amid lower global sales
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 4:19 am EST
In this July 25, 2019, photo, a staff member stands by a window of a Nissan car gallery in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Nissan has seen July-September profit tumble to half of what it earned the previous year as sales and brand power crumbled since the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn a year ago. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
TOKYO — Japanese automaker Nissan says its July-September profit tumbled to half of what it earned the previous year as sales and brand power crumbled following the arrest of its former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Nissan Motor Co. reported Tuesday that its fiscal second quarter profit totalled 59 billion yen ($541 million), down from 130 billion yen.
Quarterly sales slipped nearly 7% to 2.6 trillion yen ($24 billion) as vehicle sales fell around the world, including the U.S., Europe and Japan.
Ghosn, arrested in November 2018, is out on bail. It’s unclear when his trial might start.
He faces various allegations, including under-reporting promised compensation in documents and breaching trust in making dubious payments
Nissan was also charged. It reiterated its promise to improve governance, corporate culture and ethical standards.