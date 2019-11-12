Loading articles...

Sanford suspends GOP primary challenge to Trump

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Republican presidential candidate, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, smiles as he talks with customers at the Puritan Backroom restaurant, during a campaign stop in Manchester, N.H. Sanford is ending his longshot 2020 presidential bid. The former South Carolina governor and congressman centered his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on warnings about the national debt. But he struggled to gain traction since announcing his run in September. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

CONCORD, N.H. — Republican Mark Sanford says he is ending his longshot 2020 presidential bid.

The former South Carolina governor and congressman centred his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on warnings about the national debt. But he has struggled to gain traction since announcing his run in September.

The longshot effort become even harder as a handful of state parties cancelled their primaries and other nominating contests, including in Sanford’s home state of South Carolina.

Sanford’s decision to end his run comes little more than a week after he moved his campaign’s “home base” to New Hampshire.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Weston express - two centre lanes closed for cleanup. Traffic spotters say EB Dixon is a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:01 AM
Heads up if you are in these areas for late this afternoon and tonight (Nov 12) Weather Advisory in place for parts…
Latest Weather
Read more