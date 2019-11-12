Sanford suspends GOP primary challenge to Trump

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Republican presidential candidate, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, smiles as he talks with customers at the Puritan Backroom restaurant, during a campaign stop in Manchester, N.H. Sanford is ending his longshot 2020 presidential bid. The former South Carolina governor and congressman centered his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on warnings about the national debt. But he struggled to gain traction since announcing his run in September. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
CONCORD, N.H. — Republican Mark Sanford says he is ending his longshot 2020 presidential bid.
The former South Carolina governor and congressman centred his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on warnings about the national debt. But he has struggled to gain traction since announcing his run in September.
The longshot effort become even harder as a handful of state parties cancelled their primaries and other nominating contests, including in Sanford’s home state of South Carolina.
Sanford’s decision to end his run comes little more than a week after he moved his campaign’s “home base” to New Hampshire.