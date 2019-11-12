Loading articles...

Rona's 'truly Canadian,' 'proudly Canadian' signs inaccurate, Ad Standards says

A Rona store is seen in St. Eustache, Que., on November 5, 2018. Ad Standards says Rona Inc.'s "truly Canadian" and "proudly Canadian" store signs are inaccurate since the company has been acquired by a U.S. firm. The advertising self-regulatory body says it received two complaints about the accuracy of the large outdoor signs located on some of the home improvement stores. In May 2016, North Carolina-based Lowe's Companies Inc. acquired Rona, which was founded in 1939 in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

TORONTO — Ad Standards says Rona Inc.’s “truly Canadian” and “proudly Canadian” store signs are inaccurate since the company has been acquired by a U.S. firm.

The advertising industry’s self-regulatory body says it received two complaints about the accuracy of the large outdoor signs located on some of the home improvement stores.

In May 2016, North Carolina-based Lowe’s Companies Inc. acquired Rona, which was founded in 1939 in Canada.

The council and later an appeal panel decided the “truly” and “proudly” Canadian claims “conveyed an inaccurate general impression” of Rona being Canadian-owned and controlled.

The council says Rona stated it “strongly disagrees” with the conclusion.

Rona says its “entire history is rooted in Canada” and its head office is located in Boucherville, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB QEW approaching Dixie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:01 AM
Heads up if you are in these areas for late this afternoon and tonight (Nov 12) Weather Advisory in place for parts…
Latest Weather
Read more