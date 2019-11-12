Loading articles...

Rights group file Syria torture case in Norway

BERLIN — A human rights group says it has asked Norwegian prosecutors to open a criminal investigation against senior Syrian officials over allegations of torture and crimes against humanity.

The Berlin-based European Center for constitutional and Human Rights said Tuesday it filed the complaint together with four other groups on behalf of five torture survivors.

The plaintiffs want Norwegian prosecutors to investigate and issue arrest warrants against 17 senior members of Syria’s security apparatus allegedly linked to 14 detention facilities in the country.

It is unclear whether the suspects are outside of Syria. The five victims are living in Norway.

Similar preliminary proceedings are ongoing in France, Sweden and Austria. In Germany, the first such case is expected to go to trial next year.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
Lots of problems and delays around the GTA on the major routes - here is one problem EB 401 east of Leslie in the e…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:55 AM
Lake effect ❄️and COLD temps the story today (Nov12) 🥶 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more