Loading articles...

Ricky Gervais returning to host the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

FILE - In this Thursday, March 7, 2019, file photo, Ricky Gervais attends a screening of Netflix's "After Life" at the Paley Center for Media in New York. Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards. Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards, which will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020 and aired live on NBC. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Look out Hollywood, Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards.

Gervais memorably hosted the Globes from 2010 to 2012, skewering many of the attendees with irreverent jokes. He also lampooned the organization that hosts the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

It will be the fifth time Gervais emcees the ceremony; he also hosted in 2016. He said in a news release that organizers made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which honour achievements in film and television, will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5 and aired live on NBC.

The HFPA has previously announced it will bestow its Cecil B. DeMille Award on Tom Hanks, and give Ellen DeGeneres its Carol Burnett Award during the show.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
UPDATE: Hwy 27 and Steeles, the traffic lights are still out. SB Hwy 27 is jammed from approaching Rutherford. EB S…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Look for some record breaking cold low temperatures again tomorrow morning around sunrise 🥶before we warm up a bit…
Latest Weather
Read more