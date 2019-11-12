Loading articles...

Report: Loud fight with detective preceded chief's death

This September 2019 photo provided by KTUL-TV shows Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller. A small-town Oklahoma policeman was charged Monday, Nov. 11, with killing his chief, Miller, after what authorities described as an alcohol-fueled brawl in a Florida Panhandle hotel room. (KTUL-TV via AP)

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A maintenance man checking out a noise complaint at a Florida beachfront hotel walked into the room where investigators say a small-town Oklahoma police detective killed his boss.

An arrest report says 49-year-old Michael Patrick Nealey was sitting on top of 44-year-old Police Chief Lucky Miller when the maintenance man entered room 527 at the Pensacola Beach Hilton on Sunday night.

Miller was later pronounced dead and Nealey is charged with second-degree homicide.

Officials in Mannford, Oklahoma, said Nealey and Miller were close friends. They were in Florida to attend a law enforcement training conference and authorities say they were seen drinking together Sunday evening

The report says noise coming from the room was so loud that the couple next door requested a room change.

An attorney for Nealey isn’t listed on court records.

The Associated Press

