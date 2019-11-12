Remains found in Alabama during search for missing girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say they have found human remains while searching in the woods for a missing 5-year-old Florida girl.

Demopolis, Alabama, police announced the discovery in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Victim identification of the remains is pending.

Taylor Williams was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams sheriff says Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, has not spoken with investigators since that day.

The Associated Press