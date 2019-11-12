Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rand Paul attacker's attorney appeals to Supreme Court
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 12:02 pm EST
FILE - This March 5, 2019, file photo shows Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., pausing during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rene Boucher who tackled Paul and broke his ribs has asked for the Supreme Court’s opinion after an appellate court vacated his 30-day jail sentence and suggested it was too lenient. A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in September 2019 that there was “no compelling justification” for Rene Boucher’s sentence. The judges called the sentence "well-below-guidelines" and ordered a resentencing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and broke his ribs has asked for the Supreme Court’s opinion after an appellate court vacated his 30-day jail sentence and suggested it was too lenient.
A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in September that there was “no compelling justification” for Rene Boucher’s sentence. The judges called the sentence “well-below-guidelines” and ordered a resentencing.
The Daily News reports attorney Matt Baker filed a petition last week with the U.S. Supreme Court asking justices to consider whether a resentencing hearing violates Boucher’s constitutional rights entitling him to due process and protecting him against double jeopardy.
Boucher has already served the 30-day sentence for the 2017 attack outside the senator’s home.
A resentencing hearing has not been set.
