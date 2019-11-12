Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Powerful ex-prosecutor on trial for police beating coverup
by Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 8:39 pm EST
FILE - This Oct. 25, 2017 file photo shows then - Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, right, and his attorney Alan Vinegrad leaving the courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y. Spota is accused of conspiring with the police chief and a top deputy in the DA's office to pressure witnesses to not cooperate with an FBI investigation into a 2012 assault.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NEW YORK — NEWSNOW
A powerful former Long Island prosecutor is going on trial for allegedly helping cover for a former protege turned police chief who punched a handcuffed man suspected of stealing items from his police department SUV, including sex toys.
Thomas Spota, the longtime Suffolk County district attorney, allegedly conspired with the police chief and a top DA’s office deputy to pressure witnesses to not co-operate with an FBI investigation into the 2012 assault.
Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday in what’s expected to be a four-week trial for Spota and the former head of his office’s anti-corruption bureau, Christopher McPartland.
Both men have pleaded not guilty and deny all allegations of wrongdoing.
The former chief, James Burke, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and violating civil rights. He left prison in April.