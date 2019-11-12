Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pete Doherty fined in Paris over double set of arrests
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 12:28 pm EST
PARIS — The Paris prosecutor’s office says British singer Pete Doherty has been handed a three-month suspended sentence and a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,000) after being arrested in Paris twice in one week.
The prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was handed the sentence two days after being placed in custody on Sunday for “violence by a person in a manifest state of intoxication.” The prosecutor’s office couldn’t confirm French media reports that the latest trouble involved Doherty punching at a teenager in the chic Saint-Germain area of Paris.
He was also detained overnight once last week over a foiled cocaine purchase.
Since rising to fame, Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offences.
The Associated Press
