Pete Doherty fined in Paris over double set of arrests

PARIS — The Paris prosecutor’s office says British singer Pete Doherty has been handed a three-month suspended sentence and a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,000) after being arrested in Paris twice in one week.

The prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was handed the sentence two days after being placed in custody on Sunday for “violence by a person in a manifest state of intoxication.” The prosecutor’s office couldn’t confirm French media reports that the latest trouble involved Doherty punching at a teenager in the chic Saint-Germain area of Paris.

He was also detained overnight once last week over a foiled cocaine purchase.

Since rising to fame, Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offences.

The Associated Press

