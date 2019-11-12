Pedestrian seriously hurt in possible collision with bus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries by a TTC bus.

Police tweeted at around 10:31 p.m. that a person had been taken to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear how exactly the collision occurred, as police said the initial call was for a man who had slipped and fallen under a bus.

Two westbound lanes on Ellesmere Road were closed for the investigation.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident.