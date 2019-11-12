Loading articles...

Panama Attorney General Kenia Porcell says she is resigning

PANAMA CITY — Panama’s attorney general has told local media that she will resign after messages between her and former President Juan Carlos Varela were leaked.

Attorney General Kenia Porcell told radio station Panama on Tuesday that she is stepping down because she fears the leaks could affect the perception of her office’s impartiality.

She says her resignation will take effect Jan. 1.

Varela governed Panama from 2014 to 2019. Some of the leaked messages purportedly concern investigations into bribery scandals and other cases.

The Associated Press

