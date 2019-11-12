Loading articles...

Pakistan to remove ailing ex-PM from no-fly list

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says its ailing ex-prime minister will be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Nawaz Sharif was released on bail last month after his jail sentence was temporarily suspended on medical grounds. He had remained on a no-fly list.

Sharif, 69, received a seven-year jail sentence for corruption and money laundering in 2018, but his health has recently deteriorated.

Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday that the government would “conditionally allow” Sharif to travel if he promises in writing to return.

The two sides are still negotiating the size of the fine Sharif would pay if he doesn’t return before his bail expires.

There was no immediate comment from Sharif’s family.

Sharif was removed from office in 2017 over corruption allegations.

The Associated Press

