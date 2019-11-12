Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ole Miss backtracks on conservative speaker's cancellation
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 6:15 am EST
OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi says a lecture by a conservative journalist is back on after initially being cancelled.
The Oxford Eagle reports Daily Wire contributor Elisha Krauss will speak in the university’s student union on Wednesday. The talk was originally set to be inside the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics, but Krauss said she was told by a professor that a policy mandated no ideological groups could host speakers there. The event is hosted by the school’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter, a conservative youth activism organization.
Krauss tweeted about the cancellation last week. Hours later, the university responded on Twitter saying the decision to cancel was made by two individuals and wasn’t authorized by the administration.
The school rescheduled it and affirmed its commitment to free speech.
___
Information from: Oxford Eagle, http://www.oxfordeagle.com