Michael Sabia leaving CEO job at CDPQ to head Munk School of Global Affairs
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 12:22 pm EST
Michael Sabia, chief executive of Quebec's Caisse de Depot, makes an announcement at a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — The chief executive of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec is stepping down from the pension fund manager to become head of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.
The Quebec fund manager says Michael Sabia is leaving at the beginning of February.
Sabia has served as president and chief executive at CDPQ since March 2009
Before joining the investment fund, he was chief executive of BCE Inc.
CDPQ says it has started a search for Sabia’s replacement and planned to complete the process at the beginning of 2020 with the appointment of a successor approved by the government.
CDPQ had $326.7 billion in net assets at June 30.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019.