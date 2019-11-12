Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man: Slashing 'Baby Trump' was matter of good versus evil
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 8:11 am EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama man charged with criminal mischief in the slashing of a towering “Baby Trump” balloon has defended his actions, saying it was a matter of good versus evil.
Al.com reports Hoyt Deau Hutchinson called the “Rick & Bubba Show” Monday to describe what happened. Hutchinson said in the call that he drove past the balloon and its handlers Saturday during President Donald Trump’s visit to see Louisiana State play against the University of Alabama.
He said he was shaking from anger and bought an Alabama shirt to get close to the balloon, pretending he was going to take a photo with it. He said his actions were about taking a stand because “we don’t have two parties anymore. We have good versus evil.”
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews
The Associated Press
