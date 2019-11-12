Loading articles...

Kris Kristofferson gives surprise performance at Fargo bar

FILE - In this April 12, 2019, file photo, Kris Kristofferson performs in concert at The American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pa. Kristofferson surprised customers when he performed with an acoustic guitar at a North Dakota bar after a band taped a request to the singer-songwriter's tour bus. Kristofferson stopped at Dempsey's Public House in downtown Fargo on Saturday night, Nov. 9, 2019, and asked to sing with the band 32 Below. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

FARGO, N.D. — Kris Kristofferson surprised customers when he performed with an acoustic guitar at a North Dakota bar after a band taped a request to the singer-songwriter’s tour bus.

Kristofferson stopped at Dempsey’s Public House in downtown Fargo on Saturday night and asked to sing with the band 32 Below.

KFGO-AM reports the band had taped a note to Kristofferson’s tour bus door. The note said the band was “huge fans” and “would be absolutely stoked” if Kristofferson came to the bar and allowed them to buy him “a beer or five.”

Dempsey’s General Manager Jeff Fonder says Kristofferson performed “Me and Bobby McGee.”

32 Below later said on Facebook: “We played a legendary song with the legend who wrote it!”

Kristofferson was in town to perform at the Fargo Theatre.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com

The Associated Press

