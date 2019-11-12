Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed with modest gains on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging the Nasdaq to another record high.

Health care and materials companies rose the most, but the gains were checked by losses in real estate, energy and other sectors. Bond prices edged higher, sending yields lower.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.83 points, or 0.2%, to 3,091.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed unchanged at 27,691.49.

The Nasdaq gained 21.81, or 0.3%, to 8,486.09, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 0.35 points, or 0.02%, to 1,595.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 1.24 points, or 0.04%.

The Dow is up 10.25 points, or 0.04%.

The Nasdaq is up 10.78 points, or 0.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 3.75 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 584.99 points, or 23.3%.

The Dow is up 4,364.03 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,850.81 points, or 27.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 246.56 points, or 18.3%.

The Associated Press

