Loading articles...

Guatemala congress cuts sentences for corruption convictions

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan legislators have voted to reduce the possible jail terms for acts of corruption by as much as 50% for those who confess to their acts.

The country’s unicameral congress voted by a slim majority Tuesday to approve the changes.

Guatemala has been in the grip of a corruption crisis that has ensnared public servants, businessmen and even former presidents.

Several of the legislators who voted for the changes are themselves under investigation. Though legislators enjoy immunity, many will lose that status if they were not re-elected for terms that start Jan. 1.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
STALL - Westbound 401 express west of Avenue right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:47 PM
Retweeted @TOPublicHealth: An #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert has been issued for Toronto today. More info:
Latest Weather
Read more