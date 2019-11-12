Loading articles...

German intelligence agencies open new spy school in Berlin

BERLIN — Germany’s intelligence agencies are inaugurating a joint spy school in the heart of Berlin, a city that was dubbed the ‘capital of spies’ during the Cold War and remains a hotspot of espionage.

The heads of the foreign and domestic spy agencies on Tuesday officially opened the Center for Intelligence Service Training close to where the Berlin Wall once sliced the city in two.

Officials say agents will be taught how to fend off cyberattacks and foil terrorists. The new training centre features workshops and chemistry labs.

The spy school is located at the new headquarters of the foreign intelligence agency BND, which was opened earlier this year and provides space for 4,000 staff. It was previously based in a sprawling Nazi-era complex outside Munich.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
EB Gardiner east of Jameson, the center lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 20 minutes ago
Environment 🇨🇦has issued snowfall summary. Here are some totals from Nov 11 up to 8am Nov 12 ❄️❄️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more