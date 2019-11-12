Loading articles...

Explosion rocks Afghan capital during early morning commute

KABUL — An explosion has rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul as early morning commuters were on the street heading to work.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, says Wednesday the blast occurred in the Qasaba area in police district 15 of the city.

He couldn’t provide any information yet on casualties.

Ambulances sirens could be heard, and a giant plume of smoke rose from the area of the explosion.

Police and emergency workers rushed to the scene.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
STALL - Westbound 401 express west of Avenue right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:47 PM
Retweeted @TOPublicHealth: An #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert has been issued for Toronto today. More info:
Latest Weather
Read more