Doctors: Double lung transplant recipient was teen who vaped
by Corey Williams, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 5:04 pm EST
Dr. Hassan Nemeh, Surgical Director of Thoracic Organ Transplant, shows areas of a patient's lungs during a news conference at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. A Henry Ford Health System medical team performed a double lung transplant for a patient whose lungs were irreparably damaged from vaping. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
DETROIT — A double lung transplant recipient who severely damaged those internal organs by vaping has been identified as a Michigan teenager.
Doctors at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit described to reporters Tuesday the procedure that saved the 17-year-old’s life and pleaded for the public to understand the dangers of vaping.
The teen was admitted in early September to a Detroit-area hospital with what appeared to be pneumonia. He was eventually taken to Henry Ford Hospital and the transplant was performed Oct. 15.
The double lung transplant is believed to be first performed on a patient due to vaping.
Dr. Hassan Nemeh described the teen’s lungs as having an “enormous amount of inflammation and scarring.” The doctors did not specify what the teen vaped or how long he vaped.
Health officials declined to release the teen’s name. They say he is expected to recover.