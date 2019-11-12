Loading articles...

Debates commissioner David Johnston suggests separate debate for main contenders

Former governor general David Johnston appears before a Commons committee reviewing his nomination as elections debates commissioner on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Debates commissioner David Johnston says he believes one way to improve leaders debates in future elections could be to increase the number of debates to make room for an English and French debate that include only the main contenders for prime minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Debates commissioner David Johnston says one way to improve leaders’ debates in future elections might be to make room for an English and a French debate that include only the main contenders for prime minister.

The former governor general was speaking at an event in Ottawa today promoting his new book.

He acknowledged the widespread criticism of the format of the English debate in the recent election campaign, which included six party leaders and five moderators.

Johnston suggested a fix could be to hold four debates instead of two, with one in each official language reserved for just two or three of the party leaders who are leading in the polls, and another two debates with all party leaders.

He also said he thought having one moderator rather than five would make more sense.

The debates commission is preparing a report on its work, which it must present to Parliament by March 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019.

The Canadian Press

