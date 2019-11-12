Loading articles...

Czechs to sign deal to buy 12 US military by year's end

FILE - In this April 17, 2017 file photo released by U.S. Marine Corps, an AH-1Z Viper prepares to land at the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif. On Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019, the Czech defense minister says the government is planning to sign a deal with the U.S. counterpart to purchase 12 military helicopters. The Czechs will get eight UH-1Y Venom chopters and four AH-1Z Viper ones. (Cpl. Harley Robinson/U.S. Marine Corps via AP/File)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech defence minister says the government is planning to sign a deal with the U.S. government by year’s end to purchase 12 military helicopters.

Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar says the deal is worth the worth 14.6 billion Czech crowns ($631 million) and the helicopters are to be delivered in 2023 to replace the obsolete Soviet-made Mi-24s.

The Czechs will get eight UH-1Y Venom choppers and four AH-1Z Vipers from U.S. maker Bell Hellicopter.

Metnar said Tuesday the contract includes equipment, ammunition, spare parts and training of the personnel.

He said the deal best covers the need of the Czech air forces.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
EB 401 East of the 404 collectors, two lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Heads up if you are in these areas for late this afternoon and tonight (Nov 12) Weather Advisory in place for parts…
Latest Weather
Read more