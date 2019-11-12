Loading articles...

Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, in critical condition

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — Hospital officials say Chicago rapper Lil Reese is in critical condition after being shot at a suburban Chicago intersection.

Advocate Christ Medical Center officials identified the wounded man as Tavares Taylor, who’s known as Lil Reese, and said he’s in critical condition.

Country Club Hills police say officers who responded Monday afternoon to a reported shooting at an intersection found the shooting victim at a local hospital before he was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A message seeking an update on Taylor’s condition was left Tuesday for hospital officials.

WGN-TV reports witnesses told officers Taylor was being pursued by another car when the pursuing motorist exited his car, opened fire and fled.

No arrests have been reported. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Country Club Hills police.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: Left lane reopened EB 401 app. Weston express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:01 AM
Heads up if you are in these areas for late this afternoon and tonight (Nov 12) Weather Advisory in place for parts…
Latest Weather
Read more