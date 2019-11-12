Loading articles...

Calgary Tower reopens four months after elevator fell with people inside

The Calgary Tower is shown in Calgary on November 13, 2015. The Calgary Tower and Sky360 Restaurant reopened Tuesday, nearly four months after an elevator plunged several stories with eight passengers inside. According to Calgary Tower officials, issues with the building's elevators have been addressed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

CALGARY — One of Calgary’s most recognizable landmarks has reopened nearly four months after an elevator plunged several storeys with eight people inside.

Calgary Tower officials say issues with the structure’s elevators have been addressed and the lifts have passed inspection.

It took firefighters four hours to rescue the people trapped inside the elevator when a cable broke July 12 and the car stopped about 12 storeys up.

Rescuers using a harness pulled passengers out of the disabled lift and lowered them to the ground.

Patrons in the restaurant at the top of the tower walked down the stairs or were carried by firefighters.

No one was injured.

“We conducted a thorough and comprehensive inspection of the elevator system,” said Blaine Coupal of Thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada, the long-standing elevator service contractor for the Calgary Tower. 

The website of Aspen Properties, owner of the tower, says 300,000 people visit the 190-metre-tall structure each year, paying for tickets, visiting the two restaurants and testing their courage on its glass floor.

The Calgary Tower was built to celebrate Canada’s centennial anniversary in 1967. It was completed in 1968. (CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019. 

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 app. Hwy 25 - right lane remains closed, major delay from Hwy 6 North.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:47 PM
Retweeted @TOPublicHealth: An #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert has been issued for Toronto today. More info:
Latest Weather
Read more