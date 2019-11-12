Loading articles...

Bomb attack kills 3 soldiers on patrol in northwest Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says a roadside bomb killed three soldiers and wounded another in a northwestern district bordering Afghanistan.

The military statement Tuesday said the soldiers were on patrol in the North Waziristan region when the explosion hit their vehicle.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

North Waziristan is a former Taliban stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and has been a sanctuary for Islamic militants.

The army claimed to have cleared the area of militants in recent years, but there have still been occasional attacks on security forces.

The military statement says troops are conducting a search operation for the assailants.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB QEW approaching Dixie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:01 AM
Heads up if you are in these areas for late this afternoon and tonight (Nov 12) Weather Advisory in place for parts…
Latest Weather
Read more