Barge bound for Alaska runs aground in British Columbia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — No injuries were reported and there was no marine pollution when a barge headed to Alaska was grounded near Vancouver Island.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday that the Nana Provider owned by Alaska Marine Lines ran aground on Quadra Island around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The barge was being pulled by a tugboat and was headed toward Whittier.

Canadian Coast Guard spokeswoman Michelle Imbeau says none of the six people on the tugboat was hurt.

Imbeau says the barge was carrying rail cars and containers on its deck and did not have cargo in the hull, which investigators determined was compromised.

A spokesman for Alaska Marine Lines’ parent company Lynden Inc. says in an email that the vessel did not pose a threat to island residents.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press

